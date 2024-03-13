Delhi Metro To Get Two New Corridors; Check Out Routes, Details And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Aiming to bolster the metro connectivity in the national capital, the Narendra Modi government has given the green light to two new corridors as part of Delhi Metro's Phase-IV project. The newly approved corridors will be from Inderlok to Indraprastha (12.377 km) and Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block (8.385 km).

The total project cost for these corridors is estimated at Rs 8,399 crore, funded by the Government of India, the Government of Delhi, and international funding agencies. Combined, these corridors will extend over 20.762 km.



The Inderlok-Indraprastha corridor, an extension of the Green Line, will offer interchange facilities with the Red, Yellow, Airport Line, Magenta, Violet, and Blue Lines. Meanwhile, the Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block corridor will link the Silver, Magenta, Pink, and Violet Lines.

The Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block corridor will be entirely elevated and feature eight stations. On the other hand, the Inderlok-Indraprastha corridor will include 11.349 km of underground lines and 1.028 km of elevated lines, incorporating 10 stations.

The Inderlok-Indraprastha Line is set to improve connectivity to the Bahadurgarh region of Haryana, allowing commuters from these areas to access central and east Delhi directly via the Green Line.

Eight new interchange stations will be established on these corridors at Inderlok, Nabi Karim, New Delhi, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Lajpat Nagar, Chirag Dilli, and Saket G Block. These stations will significantly enhance interconnectivity among all operational lines of the Delhi Metro network.

Construction on these corridors, part of Delhi Metro's fourth phase of expansion, is expected to be completed in stages by March 2026. Currently, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) is overseeing the development of a network spanning 65 kilometres. The DMRC has already initiated pre-bid activities and the preparation of Tender documents for these new corridors.