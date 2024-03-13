Assam: Setback To Oppn As CPI-M Fields Candidate Against Congress Nominee In Barpeta

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, March 13 (IANS) In a setback to the Congress-led opposition bloc in Assam, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday announced that its MLA, Manoranjan Talukdar, will contest the Lok Sabha polls from Barpeta where the grand old party has already fielded its candidate.

The United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA), which was established in the state with 16 parties in accordance with the INDIA bloc, includes the CPI-M.

Suprakash Talukdar, the state Secretary of the CPI-M, confirmed to reporters that the party has decided to field Talukdar from Barpeta.

The Sorbhog Assembly constituency, which comes under the Barpeta Lok Sabha seat, is currently represented by CPI-M legislator Talukdar.

“We implore the Congress to remove its candidate from Barpeta in the greater interest of the people. We request everyone to support the most formidable opponent of the BJP and ensure his victory,” Talukdar said.

Sitting Congress MP from Barpeta, Abdul Khaleque, was denied a ticket this time as the party has fielded Deep Bayan from the seat.

In addition to being an APCC spokesperson, Bayan serves as the President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Seva Dal.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), another UOFA member, has already announced candidates for three seats in Assam.