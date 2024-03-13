BSP Announces Candidates For Two LS Seats In Rajasthan

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 13 (IANS) The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday announced its intention to contest the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan.
The party also announced its candidates for two seats.
Chaudhary Fazal Hussain will contest from Alwar and Devkaran Nayak from Ganganagar, BSP state President Bhagwan Singh Baba said.
The BJP has announced Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav as its candidate from Alwar while the Congress is fielding Lalit Yadav. However, both parties are yet to announce their candidates for the Ganganagar Lok Sabha seat.
