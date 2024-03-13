Manipur CM Launches Helicopter Service Under Regional Connectivity Scheme

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, March 13 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Wednesday launched helicopter service for passengers under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) - UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Speaking at a programme, CM Biren Singh said that a remarkable milestone in the helicopter service connectivity was accomplished on Wednesday, adding that under the RCS-UDAN, the state has been provided another Pawan Hans helicopter service.

The Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also thanked Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for providing the service and understanding the grievances of the people, especially the citizens of the hills.

"The helicopter service is a very vital service for not only the common people, but also in the functioning of the government," he said, highlighting that now the government officials can reach the interior areas.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has also sanctioned around Rs 52.13 crore in 2021 for infrastructure development of heliports at Jiribam, Moreh, Parbung, Tamenglong and Thanlon.

Construction of the heliports is underway and will be completed soon, the Manipur CM said.

The helicopter service fare for Imphal-Tamenglong will be Rs 3,590; Jiribam-Tamenglong Rs 3,590 and Imphal-Jiribam Rs 3,045.

Under the RCS - UDAN, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had approved five routes connecting the state's Jiribam, Moreh, Parbung, Tamenglong and Thanlon.

Stating that on Wednesday, helicopter service for Jiribam and Tamenglong have been launched, Singh said the helicopter service for the remaining other routes will also be launched soon.

The function was also attended by Manipur Cabinet ministers Govindas Konthoujam, Sapam Ranjan, H. Dingo Singh, Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi, and others.