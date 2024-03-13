Stalin Claims 'Secret Electoral Understanding' Between BJP, AIADMK For Lok Sabha Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, March 13 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin on Wednesday hit out against the BJP and the AIADMK, alleging both parties are in a "secret electoral understanding" even though they behave as adversaries.

He said that a clandestine deal was being worked out by them.

Addressing a public gathering in Pollachi, Chief Minister Stalin said that the people of the state have understood this secret alliance, and were wise enough to defeat the "fascist forces" on Tamil Nadu's soil.

He charged the Union government with being antagonistic to Tamil Nadu and the interests of its people.

Stalin added that his government, since assuming office in 2021, had undertaken several welfare programmes in the state despite the Union Government creating stiff opposition.

In his speech after distributing welfare aid to people, he called upon the public to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his next visit to the state, on which special schemes the Centre has sanctioned for the state.

He assailed the PM for claiming that the DMK had stopped Central schemes from being implemented in the state.

"Can the Prime Minister point out which scheme or project sanctioned by the Union government was scuttled by the DMK government in Tamil Nadu," he asked.

Stalin also attacked the AIADMK, saying it had not done anything for the people of western Tamil Nadu even while claiming that the area was the "fort" of the party. He also cited the Kodanad heist and murder case to target the AIADMK.