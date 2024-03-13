Sr Women Nationals: Madhya Pradesh Carry On Their Winning Ways, Bengal Score Big; Jharkhand, Karnataka Log Full Points

(MENAFN- IANS) Pune, March 13 (IANS) Defending champions Madhya Pradesh warmed up with a customary win over Chhattisgarh and carried over their unbeaten run from the last edition, while Bengal showed no mercy in registering a landslide victory over Gujarat in the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024 at the Major Dhyanchand Stadium Nehrunager, Pimpri on Wednesday.

Jharkhand rolled over Andhra Pradesh 13-0, Tamil Nadu won by a whisker (2-1) against Telangana.

The day began with Madhya Pradesh being powered by a four-goal feat by Hritika Singh to ease past Chattisgarh's 8-0 in Pool-A. Hritika opened by converting a penalty corner in the 11th minute and added goals in the 17th, 22nd and 33rd minutes later. Leading 4-0 at the halfway stage, Madhya Pradesh pushed the scoreline via Preeti Dubey (24th), Aishwarya Chavan (46th), Anjali Gautam (48th) off a penalty corner and Sadhna Sengar (57th) to bag full points.

Later, in Pool C, Jharkhand had it easy against Andhra Pradesh winning 13-0 with eight players scoring in a display of cohesion. A penalty corner conversion by Mahima Tete (4th) opened the scoring early. Thereafter, a brace by Deepika Soreng (18th, 35th), and Dipti Toppo (24th p.c, 32 p.s), a four-goal blitz by Sangita Kumari (24th, 54th, 57th, 60), and a goal each by Salima Tete (25th), Rajni Kerketta (35th p.c), Dipti Kullu (38th) and Nikki Kullu (39th) accounted for the tally.

The third match of the day was a one-sided affair with Bengal scoring at will against Gujarat and recording the highest win of the day. The highlight of this huge 28-0 win by Bengal was an eight-goal sequence by Horo Sanjna (12th, 20th, 34th, 47th, 47th, 53rd, 54th, 54th), a five-goal feat by Sushmita Panna (13th, 21st, 36th, 55th, 57th) and four by Maxima Toppo (24th p.c, 28th, 44th, 58th) all this after Monika Nag (7th, 15th) opened the day. A double by Sushmita Gandha (23rd, 55th p.c), a triple strike by Lily Oram (32nd, 32snd 45th) a brace by Kavita (40th p.c, 59th) and a goal each by Nidhi Sahni (41st) and Anjna Dungdung (49th p.c) completed the huge scoreline in Pool-H.

In another Pool-H match, Tamil Nadu scored a narrow 2-1 win over Telangana-a brace of Soniya S (23rd) who netted the opener and the winner (51st) was enough to put aside the fight Telangana made with Varshitha Muppala (39th) finding the net for an equaliser.