Sr Women Nationals: Madhya Pradesh Carry On Their Winning Ways, Bengal Score Big; Jharkhand, Karnataka Log Full Points

(MENAFN- IANS) Pune, March 13 (IANS) Defending champions Madhya Pradesh warmed up with a customary win over Chhattisgarh and carried over their unbeaten run from the last edition, while Bengal showed no mercy in registering a landslide victory over Gujarat in the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024 at the Major Dhyanchand Stadium Nehrunager, Pimpri on Wednesday.
Jharkhand rolled over Andhra Pradesh 13-0, Tamil Nadu won by a whisker (2-1) against Telangana.
The day began with Madhya Pradesh being powered by a four-goal feat by Hritika Singh to ease past Chattisgarh's 8-0 in Pool-A. Hritika opened by converting a penalty corner in the 11th minute and added goals in the 17th, 22nd and 33rd minutes later. Leading 4-0 at the halfway stage, Madhya Pradesh pushed the scoreline via Preeti Dubey (24th), Aishwarya Chavan (46th), Anjali Gautam (48th) off a penalty corner and Sadhna Sengar (57th) to bag full points.
Later, in Pool C, Jharkhand had it easy against Andhra Pradesh winning 13-0 with eight players scoring in a display of cohesion. A penalty corner conversion by Mahima Tete (4th) opened the scoring early. Thereafter, a brace by Deepika Soreng (18th, 35th), and Dipti Toppo (24th p.c, 32 p.s), a four-goal blitz by Sangita Kumari (24th, 54th, 57th, 60), and a goal each by Salima Tete (25th), Rajni Kerketta (35th p.c), Dipti Kullu (38th) and Nikki Kullu (39th) accounted for the tally.
The third match of the day was a one-sided affair with Bengal scoring at will against Gujarat and recording the highest win of the day. The highlight of this huge 28-0 win by Bengal was an eight-goal sequence by Horo Sanjna (12th, 20th, 34th, 47th, 47th, 53rd, 54th, 54th), a five-goal feat by Sushmita Panna (13th, 21st, 36th, 55th, 57th) and four by Maxima Toppo (24th p.c, 28th, 44th, 58th) all this after Monika Nag (7th, 15th) opened the day. A double by Sushmita Gandha (23rd, 55th p.c), a triple strike by Lily Oram (32nd, 32snd 45th) a brace by Kavita (40th p.c, 59th) and a goal each by Nidhi Sahni (41st) and Anjna Dungdung (49th p.c) completed the huge scoreline in Pool-H.
In another Pool-H match, Tamil Nadu scored a narrow 2-1 win over Telangana-a brace of Soniya S (23rd) who netted the opener and the winner (51st) was enough to put aside the fight Telangana made with Varshitha Muppala (39th) finding the net for an equaliser.
MENAFN13032024000231011071ID1107972931
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.