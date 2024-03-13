Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Updated Marathi Language Policy

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) In a bid to lure the Marathi Manoos in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections, a Maharashtra cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday approved the updated Marathi language policy. The policy gives priority to the application of modern technology, preservation and conservation of all dialects of Marathi.

New technology will be used keeping in mind the current information technology as well as systems like Chat GPT. Also, easy applications will be developed with the help of modern technology to translate various dialects into the Marathi language.

In accordance with the preservation, conservation, promotion, dissemination and development of the Marathi language, the government hopes that the use of Marathi will be further increased in education and all public affairs.

In the next 25 years, the policy proposes to establish the Marathi language as the language of knowledge and employment, to provide higher education in various disciplines such as science and technology, medicine in the Marathi medium, to equip the Marathi language with new technology, to develop the Marathi language for administrative affairs that can be understood by the common people.

Besides, the policy focuses on preserving and conserving dialect languages. Also the objective of establishing Marathi as an important language at the national and global level will also be achieved.

The Marathi language policy includes school education, higher and technical education, computer education, law and justice, finance and industry and the media.