Haryana Ex-CM Khattar Fielded From Karnal LS Constituency

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, March 13 (IANS) The BJP on Wednesday released its second list of 72 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with six candidates from Haryana, including former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is contesting parliamentary polls for the first time.

Khattar's name comes a day after he resigned as Chief Minister. He has been fielded from the Karnal Lok Sabha seat.

Khattar, who was Chief Minister since 2014, was replaced by Nayab Singh Saini.

The party has also fielded Ashok Tanwar from Sirsa (SC), Banto Kataria from Ambala (SC), Chaudhary Dharamabir Singh from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Rao Inderjit Singh Yadav from Gurgaon, and Krishan Pal Gurjar from Faridabad.