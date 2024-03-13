Golf: Tvesa Malik Fourth After First Day In South Africa

(MENAFN- IANS) Cape Town, March 13 (IANS) Tvesa Malik was placed in tied fourth place as she made another good start on the Sunshine Ladies Tour in South Africa.

She shot 1-under 73 at the Par-74 Royal Cape Golf Club course in the 54-hole event, the Rand 600,000 Ladies Open.

Tvesa had four birdies, all on her first nine, which was the back nine of the course, and then dropped a double bogey and a bogey on her second nine. Tvesa, starting from the 10th tee, birdied 11th, 13th, 16th and 17th and turned in 4-under. But, she dropped a double bogey on the Par-4 sixth and a bogey on the ninth.

Winner of the first event of the Tour, this year Scotland's Kylie Henry of Scotland with 69 led the field at 5-under. Local Shawnelle de Lange (71) is second and another South African Lora Assad (72) was third. Kylie Henry had four birdies and an eagle on Par-5 11th against one bogey.

Tvesa was tied for fourth place with two Frenchwomen Emie Peronnin and Ariane Kloz, South African Kiera Floyd, Denmark's Maiken Bing Paulsen and England's Florentyna Parker. They all carded 1-under 73 each.

The field this week includes all three winners on the Sunshine Ladies Tour this year with Kylie Henry, Tvesa Malik and Helen Kreuzer. They have been joined by Kiera Floyd, Gabrielle Venter, Nicole Garcia, Cara Gorlei, Tandi McCallum, Nadia van der Westhuizen and Stacy Bregman.