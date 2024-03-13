BJP Releases Second List Of 72 Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections, Khattar Fielded From Karnal

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday declared its second list of 72 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Some of the prominent candidates are Harsh Malhotra (East Delhi), former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Karnal), Rao Inderjit Singh (Gurgaon), former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Haveri), Pankaja Munde (Beed), Anil Baluni (Garhwal), former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat (Hardwar), and Tejasvi Surya (Bangalore South).
Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi (Dhawad), Piyush Goyal (Mumbai North), Nitin Gadkari (Nagpur), Anurag Singh Thakur (Hamirpur), and Shobha Karandlaje (Bangalore North) are also in the list.
The party is yet to announce any Lok Sabha nominees from two major states of North India – Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.
In Maharashtra, 20 candidates have been announced, giving a clear message that seat-sharing differences have been settled in Mahayuti.
The party had released its first list of 195 candidates across 16 states and Union Territories on March 2.
