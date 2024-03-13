(MENAFN- Baystreet) Rockwell Links up with Church & Dwight

Eli Lilly Partners With Amazon To Deliver Weight Loss Drug

U.S. pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly (LLY) is partnering with e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN) to

help distribute its prescription drugs, notably its new weight loss treatment called Zepbound.

Eli Lilly is using Amazon Pharmacy to distribute Zepbound to people's homes through the drugmaker's new direct-to-consumer program.

Going forward, Amazon Pharmacy will deliver drugs from Eli Lilly that are prescribed for obesity, diabetes or migraine headaches to patients who order them through the pharma company's direct sales website.

The new website, called LillyDirect, connects people with an independent telehealth company that can prescribe certain drugs. The site also offers a home delivery option.

LillyDirect aims to make Zepbound easier for patients to access as demand for the weight loss treatment skyrockets.

The direct-to-consumer website eliminates the need for people to go to a doctor for a prescription and to a pharmacy to fill that prescription.

The partnership with Amazon comes as the popularity of Zepbound and other weight loss drugs soars as they help patients lose significant weight in a relatively short time period.

Eli Lilly has said that it is struggling to meet demand for Zepbound and has faced intermittent shortages over the past few months.

Amazon Pharmacy offers free two-day deliveries to patients with an Amazon Prime membership, which will also apply if they use LillyDirect, said the companies in a news release.

Amazon bought online pharmacy PillPack in 2018 and launched Amazon Pharmacy in 2020. The e-commerce company is pushing into healthcare as part of a multi-year strategy.

Eli Lilly's stock has risen 133% over the last 12 months to trade at $754.95 U.S. per share.

Amazon's stock has increased 90% in the past year and currently changes hands at $175.39 U.S. a share.







