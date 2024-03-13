Kuwait Charity Hands Out Ramadan Meals In Jordan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, March 13 (KUNA) -- Ramadan Iftar (fast-breaking) meals campaign titled "Kuwait is by Your Side", was launched by the International Islamic Charity Organization (IICO) on Wednesday in multiple governorates in Jordan.

The launching was patronized and attended by Kuwait's Ambassador to Jordan Hamad Al-Marri.

Speaking to KUNA, the ambassador said that Kuwait aims to extend help to those in need, with the desire to do good, and to serve Islam and others with pride as Muslims.

The efforts that are being put forward are directives of the political leadership, to show solidarity with the humanitarian conditions of refugees and those in need worldwide.

The IICO drive, which was planned in cooperation with Jordanian authorities, included 700 food baskets, which would benefit around 4,000 Syrian refugees and those in need in Jordan.

This project is one of many humanitarian and relief projects that Kuwait has done for Syrian refugees, and those in need in Jordan throughout the year. (end)

