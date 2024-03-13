Azerbaijani Mps To Observe Presidential Election In Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A group of Azerbaijani MPs will visit Moscow on March 14 to
observe the presidential election to be held on March 17 in the
Russian Federation, Azernews reports.
It was noted that Hijran Huseynova, Chairwoman of the
Parliamentary Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs,
and the MP Rufat Guliyev will observe the election on a bilateral
basis.
Moreover, Azerbaijani MP Sabir Hajiyev will observe the election
through the line of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, while MP
Anar Mammadov will observe through the line of the CIS
Interparliamentary Assembly and CIS Executive Committee.
As part of the visit, the MPs will get acquainted with the
preparations for the elections and will follow the progress of the
process and the activity of citizens on the election day. The trip
will end on March 19.
