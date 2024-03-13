Egyptian Minister Says Her Country Cooperates With Azerbaijan In Preparation For COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
"The COP-27 conference held in Sharm El-Sheikh in late 2022 was
a valuable experience in combating global climate change, followed
by the COP28 organisers in Dubai,” Azernews reports, citing the Minister of Environment of the Arab Republic of
Egypt, Yasmine Fouad, as she told journalists.
She emphasised Egypt's close cooperation with relevant
authorities in Azerbaijan, the host of the upcoming COP29 climate
conference.“We will continue to exchange experiences with our
Azerbaijani colleagues during the preparations for the climate
conference," the minister emphasised.
“Over the past five years, significant achievements have been
made in international climate cooperation. The discussions to be
held in Baku, following those in Sharm El-Sheikh and Dubai, will
mark a new stage in addressing this global issue,” Yasmine Fouad
underlined.
The Egyptian minister highlighted that discussions on
environmental protection studies conducted by the Regional
Organisation for the Conservation of the Environment of the Red Sea
and Gulf of Aden, an organisation of great importance to Egypt,
will be held during Azerbaijan`s hosting of the COP29
conference.
