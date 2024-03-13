Azerbaijan Demonstrates Its Rich Heritage At London International Book Fair

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Azerbaijan's delegation, led by the Culture Ministry, is
participating in the prestigious London International Book Fair,
which commenced on March 12. The Azerbaijani Embassy in the UK is
providing support to showcase the country's rich literary and
cultural legacy, Azernews reports.
The London International Book Fair, which will run until March
14, offers an excellent opportunity to engage with the
international literary community, promote its cultural heritage,
and strengthen its presence in the global book market.
The fair provides a platform for publishers to showcase their
products, forge partnerships with international counterparts, and
expand their reach in the global book market.
The Azerbaijani delegation includes high-ranking officials from
the Culture Ministry, such as Tural Akhundov, the General Director
of Təhsil LLC, and Ramil Rzazade, the head of the Everest
Publishing House. They are participating in various events and
meetings at the fair to promote Azerbaijani literature and
establish business connections with publishers and industry
professionals.
Participants and visitors to the fair are provided with
extensive information about Azerbaijan's rich culture and history.
The guests of the book fair are also informed about the country's
literary traditions and the significance of the city of Shusha,
which was recently designated as the Cultural Capital of the
Islamic World in 2024.
Recall that during the 12th Conference of the Culture Ministers
of the Islamic World held in Doha, Azerbaijani Culture Minister
Adil Karimli presented the nomination of Shusha as a candidate city
within ICESCO's Programme for Culture Capitals in the Islamic
World.
By unanimous decision, the city was declared the Cultural
Capital of the Islamic World for 2024.
With its diverse cultural heritage, Shusha is a true testament
to the Islamic world's legacy.
The city is dotted with historical mosques and mausoleums that
demonstrate the Islamic world's architectural brilliance.
Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque and Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque, which
stand as symbols of Shusha's religious heritage, are considered
masterpieces of Eastern architecture.
On November 21, 2023, the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev,
signed a decree on measures related to declaring the city of Shusha
the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World for 2024.
The Azerbaijani stand at the London Book Fair has garnered
significant attention and interest from attendees. The fair
visitors have demonstrated keen interest in learning about
Azerbaijani culture.
