Scholz Says Transfer Of Taurus Missiles To Ukraine Unacceptable

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said that he does not support the transfer of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

He stated this during a question-and-answer session in the Bundestag on Wednesday, March 13, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"For me, sending missiles to Ukraine is out of the question... This is a line in the sand for me as a chancellor," Scholz said.

He stressed the need to rule out Germany's participation and the use of such missiles, in his opinion, requires the participation of German soldiers. This is unacceptable, even if the soldiers are not physically present on Ukrainian territory, Scholz said.