EU Provides EUR 70 Mln Humanitarian Aid To Africa's Great Lakes Region

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, March 13 (KUNA) -- The European Union announced providing an initial humanitarian aid of EUR 70 million for Africa's Great Lakes region suffering from major humanitarian crises caused by conflict, violence and natural disasters.

In a statement, the European Commission mentioned that this funding will support, "projects addressing gender-based violence, support to Education in Emergencies, and disaster preparedness,"

The Democratic Republic of Congo will be allocated EUR 63.75 million to finance humanitarian projects, read the statement, while a further EUR six million has been allocated to Burundi refugees in neighboring countries, including Rwanda and Tanzania, as well as returnees to Burundi.

In recent months, escalation of the conflict in DRC caused displacement of many and hampered delivery of humanitarian assistance.

Food insecurity also became prevalent resulting in 26 million people being impoverished, one of the highest numbers in the world.

As for Burundi, since the 2020 elections, the situation became more conducive to return of refugees. However, capacity for sustainable reintegration of returnees remains insufficient due to a lack of socio-economic opportunities for returnees.

At the same time food ration cuts had to be implemented in 2023 in refugee camps across the region due to funding shortfalls. (end)

hts









MENAFN13032024000071011013ID1107972606