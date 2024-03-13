Kuwait FM Receives Letter On Developments From Palestinian FM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received a written letter by his Palestinian counterpart Dr. Riyadh Al-Maliki about the current situation in Palestine and the Israeli occupation's continued violations.

The letter was received during the Kuwaiti minister's meeting with Palestinian Ambassador to Kuwait Rami Tahboub, said a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.

The statement reiterated Kuwait's firm position towards the Palestinian cause, condemning the Israeli occupation's attacks against the Palestinians.

Al-Yahya underscored that the systematic crimes committed by the Israeli occupation violate global human rights and international laws, praying to Almighty Allah to protect the Palestinians from harm especially during the holy month of Ramadhan. (end)

mga









MENAFN13032024000071011013ID1107972605