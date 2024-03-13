               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Khasawneh Congratulates Jordanians On Ramadan


3/13/2024 10:02:41 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, March 13 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh Wednesday congratulated His Majesty King Abdullah II, His Highness Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, the Crown Prince, and Jordanians on Ramadan.
During a Cabinet session, Khasawneh greeted "our brothers in Palestine. I am hoping that the brutal Israeli aggression against our people in the Gaza Strip will stop.
The Council of Ministers approved a draft law amending the Greater Amman Municipality Law of 2024 before sending it to the National Assembly.

MENAFN13032024000117011021ID1107972604

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search