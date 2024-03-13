Khasawneh Congratulates Jordanians On Ramadan

Amman, March 13 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh Wednesday congratulated His Majesty King Abdullah II, His Highness Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, the Crown Prince, and Jordanians on Ramadan.During a Cabinet session, Khasawneh greeted "our brothers in Palestine. I am hoping that the brutal Israeli aggression against our people in the Gaza Strip will stop.The Council of Ministers approved a draft law amending the Greater Amman Municipality Law of 2024 before sending it to the National Assembly.

