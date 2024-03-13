JAF Carries Out 7 Joint Humanitarian Airdrops Into Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 13 (Petra) - Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF)- Arab Army carried out 7 new airdrops with participation of a number of Arab and friendly countries, in continuation of providing relief and assistance to Gaza families during holy month of Ramadan.Two C130 aircrafts belonging to the Royal Jordanian Air Force, another Egyptian plane, in addition to 3 U.S. aircrafts and a Dutch aircraft took part in the airdrop operation, which targeted a number of sites in the northern Gaza Strip, according to a JAF statement Wednesday.The process of airdropping Jordanian aid came in cooperation with Sultanate of Brunei, aimed to support and assist Gaza families and mitigate effects of the raging Israeli war on the strip.These airdrops also reflect Jordan's international efforts and "unrelenting" endeavors to support steadfastness of the Palestinian brethern and meet needs of Gaza population of food supplies, in light of the difficult conditions resulting from the war in the strip, the statement said.The JAF affirm continued efforts to send humanitarian and medical aid via an air bridge onboard aid planes from Marka Airport towards El-Arish International Airport, or through airdrops on the strip or ground relief convoys.To date, the number of airdrops carried out by the JAF since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on the strip rose to 42 Jordanian airdrops, and 54 airdrop operations, in cooperation with Arab and friendly countries.