Jaypee Hospital Noida Aces Over 1,000 Successful Kidney Transplants

(MENAFN- IANS) Noida, March 13 (IANS) Jaypee Hospital in Noida on Wednesday announced that it has successfully performed more than 1,000 kidney transplants.

The hospital noted that more than 12,000 kidney transplants take place every year in India, due to poor lifestyles.

Dr. Amit K. Devra, Director and Coordinator, Department of Urology and Kidney Transplant, in a statement, said that with minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery, the quality of life of the patients has improved very rapidly and the mortality rate is also very low.

"With laparoscopic procedures, the biggest advantage is that the donor suffers very little pain, gets faster recovery and is quickly discharged from the hospital. The procedure can also be used for donors with multiple vessels (more vessels in the kidney), kidney transplant of children, transplant between unmatched blood group (ABO incompatible) and kidney of patients with an imbalance in immunity," he said.

The doctors also blamed blood pressure, nephritis, taking painkillers, and other medicines without medical advice as the major reasons behind the significant rise in kidney disease in the country.

When kidney disease reaches an incurable stage, the patient should undergo a transplant because this frees the patient from undergoing dialysis throughout his life. Financially, the patient gets relief because the entire transplant is done in almost the same amount that the patient spends on dialysis in a year.

After transplantation, the patient can complete his daily routine like a healthy person.

In the case of children, it is even more beneficial because, after transplantation, the child's body develops properly, said Dr. Vijay Kumar Sinha.

To commemorate the occasion of 1,000 transplants, a two-day kidney transplant workshop, and a conference was also organised at the national level.