Lazio Announces Resignation Of Maurizio Sarri, Giovanni Martusciello Named New Coach

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Serie A team Lazio on Wednesday officially announced the resignation of head coach Maurizio Sarri. The assistant coach Giovanni Martusciello will take temporary charge of the first team.

The announcement comes on the heel of Lazio's recent 2-1 defeat at home to struggling Udinese.

Italian media had reported on Tuesday that the 65-year-old Sarri had decided to step down after five losses in Lazio's last six matches.

“Lazio announces that Maurizio Sarri has resigned as coach,” the team said.“The club thanks the coach for the achievements reached and for the work done, wishing him the best luck humanely and professionally.

“At the same time, the club announces that the coaching duties have been given to Giovanni Martusciello,” it further added.

The defeat marked Lazio's fourth consecutive loss in all competitions, leaving them languishing in ninth place in the Serie A table. Despite the potential for Serie A to secure an additional Champions League spot, Lazio found themselves trailing behind arch-rivals AS Roma and surprise package Bologna.

Sarri, known for his tactical acumen, had initially brought promise to Lazio, building upon the foundation laid by former manager Simone Inzaghi. In his first season, the club finished fifth before securing a commendable second-place finish behind champions Napoli.

However, the departure of Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to Saudi Arabia left a void in the midfield, which Sarri believed was not adequately filled by the club's transfer activity. Despite bringing in players like Matteo Guendouzi and Daichi Kamada, Sarri expressed dissatisfaction with Lazio's transfer dealings.

Tensions escalated after Lazio's recent defeat to Fiorentina, where Sarri's discontent with the team's performance became palpable. Despite a promising run in the Champions League, including a stunning victory over Bayern Munich, Lazio's European campaign came to an abrupt end in the knockout stages.