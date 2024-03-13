Israel Killed 88 Gazans During Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Mar.13 (Petra)-Ministry of Health in Gaza said Israeli occupation forces committed 10 massacres against Gaza families, claiming 88 Palestinian lives and 135 injuries during the past 24 hours, stressing that 72% of the victims were children and women.In a statement Wednesday, the ministry announced that Gaza death toll rose to 31,272 martyrs and 73,024 injuries, as the majority of victims were children and women, since start of the Israeli occupation aggression on last October 7.