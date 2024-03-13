Senate's Legal Committee Passes Civil Procedure Code Bill

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar.13 (Petra) -In its meeting Wednesday, the Senate's Legal Committee, headed by Ahmed Tbeishat, approved a draft law amending Civil Procedure Code, as referred from the Lower House.The approval came in presence of Minister of Justice, Dr. Ahmed Ziadat, and Minister of State for Legal Affairs, Nancy Namrouqa.Per its mandating reasons, the bill aims to limit unjustified appeals, or others aimed at procrastinating litigation process and reducing burden on Jordan's Court of Cassation, in light of the "large" volume of lawsuits referred to it.