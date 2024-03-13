Activists Will Take To Rap To Spread Message If An Armed Revolution Takes Place Today: Randeep Hooda

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Actor Randeep Hooda, who unveiled the song 'The Savarkar Rage' from his upcoming movie 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' on Wednesday, feels that if an armed revolution takes place in current times, the genre of rap will be the ideal choice for the revolutionaries to put across their message.

'The Savarkar Rage', which Randeep defines as his film's mood, has been written, composed, and sung by urban street artiste Sambata, while the beat has been created by Hruthic Kailas Katke (Khakiee). The rap ends by proclaiming "Savarkar Laya Kranti Ka Daur".

Randeep said, "'The Savarkar Rage' is the film's mood. If an armed revolution had to happen today and they had access to all the music available, they would have chosen rap to get their revolutionary ideas across."

He added,“I listened to rap artistes from India and abroad and locked Sambata out of hundreds of rappers. I briefed Sambata about the film and he understood the angst of Savarkar beautifully. He still has that raw rage in his voice. He also wrote the lyrics that took my breath away."

Talking about the song, Sambata said,“I penned each verse with the fervour of my soul, weaving Savarkar's legacy into every rhyme. His passion speaks through my voice, resonating with the heartbeat of a nation yearning for freedom."

Produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, and Yogesh Rahar, and co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, and Panchali Chakraborty, the film is set to release in Hindi and Marathi on March 22.