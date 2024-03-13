AIWA India Unveils New Sound Bar Range For Immersive Home Entertainment

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 12th March 2024: The newest sound bar range from audio technology pioneer AIWA India is here to improve the quality of your home theater experience. The new sound bars offer unparalleled audio performance and versatility to satisfy a broad range of customer needs. They are available in 3 different SKUs: KANDO, KABUKI, SATORI.



Let's dive into the features of each model:



KANDO (AW-SSB120): This sound bar brings listeners to a world of immersive music that incites powerful emotions. It is named after the Japanese word meaning deep emotional connection and appreciation. The 120W output power and 2.1 channel design of the KANDO sound bar allow it to be used with a wide range of devices, including TVs, DVD players, PCs, laptops, tablets, and mobile phones. Users may effortlessly connect their preferred audio sources for a flawless listening experience with USB, Bluetooth, AUX, and HDMI interfaces.



KABUKI (AW-SSB180): The immersive audio experience of the AW-SSB180 KABUKI sound bar transports listeners to a different universe, reminiscent of the fascinating setting of Kabuki performances.



This soundbar is compatible with many devices, such as TVs, DVD players, PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and MP3 players. It has a 2.1 channel setup with a strong 180W output.



With its USB, SD, Bluetooth, AUX, OPTICAL, and HDMI(ARC) connections, the KABUKI guarantees flexible music playback and smooth connectivity.



SATORI (AW-SSB240): Named after the Japanese word representing a state of pure awareness, the AW-SSB240 SATORI sound bar eliminates sonic distractions to deliver exceptional audio fidelity that immerses listeners in every detail of their favorite music, movies, and games.



Boasting a powerful output of 240W and a 2.1 channel configuration, the SATORI sound bar offers compatibility with TV, DVD, PC, laptop, tablet, mobile, and MP3 players.



With USB, SD, Bluetooth, AUX, OPTICAL, and HDMI(ARC) inputs, users can enjoy versatile connectivity options for an enhanced audio experience.



"At AIWA, we are constantly working to create and redefine entertainment solutions for our valued customers. With the launch of our latest AIWA Sound Bars, we are expanding our product line to provide exceptional audio experiences. These sound bars show our unwavering commitment to perfection by combining exceptional sound quality, intelligent features, and seamless connectivity. We're excited to bring this new dimension of entertainment to our customers."- Ajay Mehta, Managing Director, AIWA India.

