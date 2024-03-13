Ukraine Repels Three Russian Assault Attempts On Dnipro's Eastern Bank In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion forces executed three assault attempts on the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro in Kherson region in the past day, trying fruitlessly to push Ukrainian troops out of the existing bridgehead.

Having suffered losses, the enemy retreated to their original positions, according to Defense Forces South, Ukrinform reports.

"Daily counter-battery battles continue in the operational zone of Defense Forces South. The enemy does not abandon attempts to dislodge our units from the left bank of the Dnipro. In the past day, they resorted to three assault attempts. Deploying units up to a detachment, without armored support, the invaders pursue their efforts to destroy our bridgeheads. Suffering losses, they retreat to their initial positions," the report says.

As noted, the Russian troops do not stop aerial reconnaissance, exert pressure through tense artillery fire, and massively employ killer drones of various types.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine have amounted to 426,870 since the invasion, including 980 in the past day alone.

Also, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 6,752 enemy tanks (including five in the past 24 hours), 12,921 (+20) armored fighting vehicles, 10,554 (+32) artillery systems, 1,017 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 715 (+2) anti-aircraft warfare systems, 347 warplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,205 (+22) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 1,919 (+1) cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, a submarine, 13,932 (+62) trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,699 (+8) units of specialized equipment.