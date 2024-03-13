First Medical Centre Opened In Liberated Village Of Zabukh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Zabukh village doctor's station in Lachin district was
opened under the authority of the Medical Territorial Units
Management Union (TABIB).
According to Azernews, the director of the Lachin District
Central Hospital, Orkhan Jabrayil, noted that the Zabux village
medical centre is the first medical facility built in the village
of Zabux in addition to the modular Lachin Family Health
Centre.
"From May 2023, based on the State Program on the Great Return,
we are operating in Lachin as the Lachin District Central Hospital
and the Lachin Family Health Centre. From today on, the third
institution will begin to operate. The primary medical centre will
be staffed by five residents of the village of Zabukh."
Furthermore, Huseyn Guliyev, the chief adviser of the
President's special representation in the Lachin district, which is
part of the Eastern Zangazur economic district, Nehmat Rahmanov,
the head of the Department of Primary Health Care of TABIB, Vugar
Imranov, the deputy director of the Social Development Fund of
Forced IDPs, Officials of Restoration, Construction, and Management
Service No. 2 in the Eastern Zangazur Economic District, Orkhan
Jabrayil, director of Lachin District Central Hospital, Nasimi
Agayev, director of "Lachin Improvement Service" LLC, village
executive representative, residents, intellectuals, and medical
workers participated at the opening ceremony.
MENAFN13032024000195011045ID1107972340
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.