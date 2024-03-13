France Rejects Pausing Match To Break Ramadan Fast

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The French Football Federation will not allow a break in matches
during Ramadan for players to break their fast.
Azernews reports that the French Football Federation (FFF) has
stated that it will not pause matches during the holy month, which
could take a minute or less, as it could affect the pace of the
game.
Thus, it is forbidden to take a short break in games during
iftar.
It should be noted that the same decision was made for the last
season of French football, and the decision had sparked controversy
and criticism from some Muslim groups in France, who argue that it
shows a lack of respect for religious diversity in the country.
