Georgia Hopes To Resume Oil Transportation On Baku-Supsa Pipeline

Georgia calls for the restoration of oil transportation on the Baku-Supsa route in 2024.

Azernews reports that the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, Levan Davitashvili, said this.

According to the minister, Georgia expects to reach 1 million tons of annual transit volume: "The position of the Azerbaijani side regarding the use of the oil pipeline is very important. Here we conduct an intensive dialogue, because this pipeline has been operating for Azerbaijani oil since the spring of 1999. Currently, the transit of Kazakh oil from there is being discussed, but this oil is of a different type. I believe that now we have decided on the main issues and we hope that oil production will start this year. It is expected that more than one million tons of oil will be transported through this pipeline in the future."

The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan also confirmed that the resumption of oil transportation on the Baku-Supsa route can begin this year. This oil pipeline can transport up to 5 million tons of fuel per year.

It should be noted that the supply of regular fuel through this pipeline was stopped in 2022. Besides, since 1999, Azerbaijan has been using the Baku-Supsa oil pipeline to transport fuel from the Chirag field. In the spring of 2022, it was decided to stop the fuel supply on this route due to transport problems. Currently, all Azerbaijani oil is exported through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline.

It should be recalled that last year, Azerbaijan offered Kazakhstan to transport 5 million tons of Kazakh oil per year through the Baku-Supsa pipeline. It was supposed to be the oil extracted from the "Kashagan" field. In 2023, the supply of Kazakh oil via the BTC route increased 5.5 times and reached 1 million 392 thousand tons.

It should be noted that the Baku-Supsa pipeline is a pipeline designed to transport Caspian oil from the Sangachal terminal to the Supsa port located on the Black Sea coast of Georgia.