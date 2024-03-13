Georgia Hopes To Resume Oil Transportation On Baku-Supsa Pipeline

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Georgia calls for the restoration of oil transportation on the
Baku-Supsa route in 2024.
Azernews reports that the Minister of Economy and Sustainable
Development of Georgia, Levan Davitashvili, said this.
According to the minister, Georgia expects to reach 1 million
tons of annual transit volume: "The position of the Azerbaijani
side regarding the use of the oil pipeline is very important. Here
we conduct an intensive dialogue, because this pipeline has been
operating for Azerbaijani oil since the spring of 1999. Currently,
the transit of Kazakh oil from there is being discussed, but this
oil is of a different type. I believe that now we have decided on
the main issues and we hope that oil production will start this
year. It is expected that more than one million tons of oil will be
transported through this pipeline in the future."
The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan also confirmed that the
resumption of oil transportation on the Baku-Supsa route can begin
this year. This oil pipeline can transport up to 5 million tons of
fuel per year.
It should be noted that the supply of regular fuel through this
pipeline was stopped in 2022. Besides, since 1999, Azerbaijan has
been using the Baku-Supsa oil pipeline to transport fuel from the
Chirag field. In the spring of 2022, it was decided to stop the
fuel supply on this route due to transport problems. Currently, all
Azerbaijani oil is exported through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC)
oil pipeline.
It should be recalled that last year, Azerbaijan offered
Kazakhstan to transport 5 million tons of Kazakh oil per year
through the Baku-Supsa pipeline. It was supposed to be the oil
extracted from the "Kashagan" field. In 2023, the supply of Kazakh
oil via the BTC route increased 5.5 times and reached 1 million 392
thousand tons.
It should be noted that the Baku-Supsa pipeline is a pipeline
designed to transport Caspian oil from the Sangachal terminal to
the Supsa port located on the Black Sea coast of Georgia.
