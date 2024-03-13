Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT -- Lebanon lodges a complaint with the UN Security Council in the aftermath of Israeli occupation's attacks on civilians in the country.

RAMALLAH -- Israeli occupation troops shoot and fatally wound two young Palestinians in Jenin, the north of the West Bank.

WASHINGTON -- The Pentagon reveals that within 60 days, the makeshift seaport on the Gaza shore that President Joe Biden had proposed will be fully operational, allowing aid to be delivered to Palestinian civilians.

BERLIN -- Munich International Airport cancels 400 flights from and to the airport, due to Verdi workers union's strike.

VIENNA -- OPEC calls for seeking all means to promote and use clean energy through boosting and safeguarding all security for all. (end) mt