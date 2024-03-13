37 Candidates Apply On 10Th Day Of Parliament Election Nominations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 13 (KUNA) -- A total of 37 male and female candidates submitted on Wednesday their applications for nomination to the Ministry of Interior's Elections Affairs Department on the 10th day of the nomination period for the 2024 National Assembly elections, scheduled for April 4th.

The total number of candidates who have submitted their nomination requests since the opening of the nomination process last Monday have reached 258 (244 males - 14 females) while the net number of candidates is 255 after three waiver of candidacy cases.

The first constituency has nine candidates (eight males - one female): Ahmad Jassem Al-Saffar, Abduallah Abdulhussain Muthaffer, Abduallah Mohammad Al-Mutairi, Ali Kathem bin Zaid, Fatma Khaled bin Karam, Fakhri Hashem Rajab, Mubarak Sulaiman Al-Tarrad, Mustafa Yaqoub Behbehani, Nasser Mohammad Al-Nasrallah.

The second constituency has seven candidates (five males - two females): Bader Ghareed Al-Bathali, Jaber Marzouq Al-Bathali, Sarah Hussain Al-Dabi, Shaima Nasser Al-Hajri, Abudalziz Faisal Al-Bathali, Abduallah Ali Abdualziz and Ali Adel Hussain.

The third constituency has five candidates (three males - two females): Thamer Nasser Al-Otaibi, Khaled Khairallah Mushari, Zahraa Faisal Al-Shirazi, Suhailah abdualziz Al-Salem, Mohammad Bader Al-Jouaan.

The fourth constituency has 10 candidates (nine males - one female): Ahmad Nassar Al-Shuraian, Jarrah Mujbel Al-Mutairi, Zaid Salah Saeed, Saud Mohammad Al-Shuwaier, Sultan Matni Al-Shammari, Abdualghani Awad Al-Anzi, Ali Daham Al-Ruhaili, Fahad Owaid Al-Bathali, Fahima Nashmi Al-Rashidi, Mohammad Falah Al-Sulaili.

The fifth constituency has six candidates (five males - one female): Talal Mohammad Al-Azmi, Abeer Abdualrahman Al-Otaibi, Ghanim Abduallah Al-Hujailan, Fawzi Saqer Al-Saqer, Naif Abdulahadi Al-Azmi, Yaqoub Abduallah Al-Refai.

The Elections Affairs Department opened nominations for the 2024 National Assembly elections last Monday, with the deadline set until the end of working hours on Wednesday, March 13th, and during the holy month of Ramadan, nomination requests will be accepted from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (end)

