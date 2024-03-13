Britain's GDP Up 0.2 Pct In Jan. '24

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, March 13 (KUNA) -- The gross domestic product (GDP) rose up by 0.2 pct in January after shrinking by 0.1 pct in December of the prior year, showed official statistics showed on Wednesday.

In a report by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the statistics showed that this growth led to improving service outputs, which represents almost 80 pct of the local economy, to grow by 0.2 pct in January.

It added that the construction output grew by 1.1 pct in January while production output declined by 0.2 pct.

Another statistics report by the ONS showed Britain's net trade deficit rose in January to 16.1 billion sterling pound (USD 20.6 billion).

It also showed that the value of goods import rose to 900 million sterling pound (USD 1.15 billion) due to the high domestic demand of fuel imports for the total of monthly imports to reach 45.9 billion sterling pound (USD 58.7 billion).

It added that in the same month, British exports fell slightly by 100 million sterling pound (USD 127.9 billion) to reach 29.8 billion sterling pound (USD 38.1 billion).

The report showed that the imports from the European market in January totaled 25.8 billion sterling pound (USD 33 billion) while British exports to the European market reached 14.7 billion sterling pound (USD 18.8 billion).

It noted that imports from the rest of the world reached 20 billion sterling pounds (USD 25.5 billion), while British exports to the world, excluding the European market, reached 15.1 billion sterling pounds (USD 19.3 billion). (end)

