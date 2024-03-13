Kuwaiti FM Receives Copy Of New Georgia Amb. Credentials

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya on Wednesday received a copy of credentials of newly appointed Ambassador to the State of Kuwait Noshrevan Lomtatidze. During the meeting, Al-Yahya wished the new ambassador success in his new post and more development for bilateral ties between the two friendly countries. (end) hs

