Guyana To Host Caribbean Investment Forum 2024

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (DPI) – Guyana is gearing up to host the Caribbean Investment Forum from July 10 – 12, 2024; a key event for business collaboration and development.

The forum will be held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), will focus on sustainable agriculture, green economy transition and digitalisation of business.

“We expect a lot of investors coming to see what is this about Guyana and we are pushing the Private Sector there is a call out for bankable projects because the investors are coming in looking for Bankable projects and we want to showcase what Guyana is all about,” Dr Ramsaroop told the Department of Public information in an interview on Monday.

He noted that agriculture and food security are among Guyana's top priorities moving forward. In addition to the target of achieving the 25 by 2025 target, Guyana aims to achieve cheaper energy by 2025, paving the way for large-scale agro-processing and sustainable farming.

Dr Ramsaroop highlighted some of the successes of the local private sector, citing examples such as 60% of tourism sector projects, including the construction of hotels like Kings Hotel and Aiden Hotel, being undertaken by local investors.

He stated a key goal of the conference is to foster more joint ventures and partnerships, particularly in sectors like tourism, to enhance product offerings and collaboration.

“The investors coming into the region are [to become a] part of Guyana's development and so our private sector is stepping up to make sure that they get ready for partnership, for joint ventures and we have seen very successful joint ventures...“It's a very important conference and I [really] want to challenge our local private sector to make sure they get ready for this influx of investors that will come in looking for these 'bankable projects' he said.

The conference will provide the opportunity for businesses to present their 'bankable projects' to potential investors.

Dr Ramsaroop stated that there is a plan to partner with IDB to guide the local private sector, briefing them on conference requirements and preparing them accordingly.

Last year's forum was hosted in The Bahamas. It focused on four main areas including agricultural technology, renewable energy, ICT digital business, FINTECH, logistics and transport.

Representatives from the Caribbean Export Development Agency which spearheaded the forum were recently in Guyana and engaged local stakeholders.

