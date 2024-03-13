GCC Jewelry Market Demands, Growth Analysis, Industry Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)
IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “GCC Jewelry Market Report by Product (Necklace, Ring, Earrings, Bracelets, and Others), Material (Gold, Platinum, Diamond, and Others), and Country 2024-2032” . The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the GCC jewelry market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.
How Big is the GCC Jewelry Market?
The GCC jewelry market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% during
2024-2032.
GCC Jewelry Market Trends and Drivers:
The GCC jewelry market is driven by the elevating demand for luxury and high-value jewelry pieces across the country. Additionally, the growing number of affluent individuals in the GCC, who view jewelry not only as a fashion statement but also as an investment, is fueling the market growth. In line with this, the increasing tourists, particularly in luxury shopping destinations are bolstering the demand for exquisite jewelry pieces, including gold, diamonds, and precious stones, thereby stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the expanding retail sector, owing to the development of state-of-the-art shopping malls and online platforms, is making high-end jewelry more accessible to a broader audience, which is further augmenting the market growth.
Emerging trends in the GCC jewelry market include the growing popularity of customized and bespoke jewelry, catering to consumers seeking unique and personalized pieces. In addition to this, the shifting preference towards sustainable and ethically sourced materials, reflecting the emerging trend of environmental consciousness among consumers, is positively impacting the market growth. Furthermore, online sales channels and digital marketing strategies are gaining traction among jewelry brands, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of augmented reality (AR) technology for virtual try-ons is enhancing the online shopping experience, connecting the gap between physical and digital retail spaces, which is expected to catalyze the GCC jewelry market over the forecasted period.
GCC Jewelry Market Report Segmentation:
The report is organized into distinct sections as follows:
By Product:
Necklace Ring Earrings Bracelets Others
On the basis of product, the GCC jewelry market has been divided into necklace, ring, earrings, bracelets, and others.
By Material:
Gold Platinum Diamond Others
Based on the material, the market has been divided into gold, platinum, diamond, and others.
Country Insights:
Saudi Arabia UAE Qatar Bahrain Kuwait Oman
On the basis of country, the market has been divided into Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman.
Other Key Points Covered in the Report:
COVID-19 Impact Porters Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations
