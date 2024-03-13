Saudi Arabia Weight Loss Market Outlook, Industry Size, Growth Factors, Investment Opportunity 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)
IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Saudi Arabia Weight Loss Market Report by Diet (Supplements, Meals, Beverages), Equipment (Fitness Equipment, Surgical Equipment), Service (Fitness Centers and Health Clubs, Consulting Service, Surgical Clinics, Online Weight Loss Programs, and Others), Gender (Men, Women), Age Group (Consumer Between 31 to 60 Years of Age, Consumer Between 15 to 30 Years, Consumers with Age More Than 60 Years, Consumers Below 15 Years) 2024-2032” . The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the Saudi Arabia weight loss market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.
How Big is the Saudi Arabia Weight Loss Market?
The Saudi Arabia weight loss market size reached US$ 1.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during 2024-2032.
Saudi Arabia Weight Loss Market Trends and Drivers:
The Saudi Arabia weight loss market is experiencing substantial growth, fueled by the increasing prevalence of obesity and related health issues among the population. Additionally, the government authorities is focusing on public health initiatives to combat obesity and promote healthier lifestyles, which is also acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In line with this, the rising demand for weight loss programs, dietary supplements, and surgical interventions, owing to the elevating occurrence of cardiovascular diseases, is further stimulating the market growth in Saudi Arabia.
Emerging trends in the Saudi Arabia weight loss market include the growing popularity of digital fitness platforms and mobile applications that offer personalized diet and exercise plans. In addition to this, the increasing inclination towards natural and organic weight loss supplements, reflecting the consumer shift towards safer and more sustainable health products, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the elevating demand for minimally invasive surgical weight loss procedures, including gastric sleeve and gastric bypass surgeries, which offer effective and long-term solutions for severe obesity, is creating a positive impact on the market. Apart from this, the increasing adoption of holistic and comprehensive weight management programs, integrating psychological support and lifestyle coaching, is another key trend, emphasizing the importance of mental health in achieving and maintaining weight loss, which is expected to escalate the Saudi Arabia weight loss market over the forecasted period.
Saudi Arabia Weight Loss Market Report Segmentation:
The report is organized into distinct sections as follows:
Breakup by Diet:
Supplements Meals Beverages
Breakup by Equipment:
Fitness Equipment
Cardio Vascular Equipment Strength Training Equipment Others Surgical Equipment
Minimally Invasive/Bariatric Equipment Non-Invasive Equipment
Breakup by Service:
Fitness Centers and Health Clubs Consulting Service Surgical Clinics Online Weight Loss Programs Others
Breakup by Gender:
Breakup by Age Group:
Consumer Between 31 to 60 Years of Age Consumer Between 15 to 30 Years Consumers with Age More Than 60 Years Consumers Below 15 Years
Other Key Points Covered in the Report:
COVID-19 Impact Porters Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations
