Zaheer Iqbal’S Action-Packed Presence Stands Out In ‘Ruslaan’ Teaser

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Actor Zaheer Iqbal, who is gearing up for his upcoming film 'Ruslaan' starring Aayush Sharma in the lead, is receiving a lot of positive response for his on-screen avatar in the film's teaser, which makes for a compelling watch.

The recently-released teaser of the film shows Zaheer in an action-packed and crucial role. As the teaser picks up momentum with high-voltage chase scenes and heart-wrenching drama, Zaheer's character emerges as a key figure, adding intensity to the film. His seamless integration into the teaser promises the audience a gripping movie experience.

Zaheer's decision to essay the role stems from the captivating script and his friendship with Aayush Sharma.

Talking about the same, Aayush said,“A friend like Zaheer adds magic not just to our lives, but also to our work. His presence in 'Ruslaan' elevates the entire experience, making it more special and memorable."

Zaheer said,“Working on 'Ruslaan' has been quite an experience, especially alongside my dear friend Aayush. Our friendship off-screen translated seamlessly into our on-screen chemistry, making every moment on the sets unforgettable."

Produced by Sri Sathya Sai Arts, 'Ruslaan' also stars Jagapathi Babu, Sushrii Mishraa and Vidya Malvade.

Directed by Karan L. Butani, the film is set to release on April 26.