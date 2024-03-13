Vietnam Vehicle Electrification Market Forecast| Industry Size, Share, Growth 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) Vietnam Vehicle Electrification Market Overview 2024-2032

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Vietnam Vehicle Electrification Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market share. Vietnam vehicle electrification market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.90% during 2024-2032.

Vehicle electrification refers to the process of integrating electric power into vehicles to reduce or eliminate reliance on traditional internal combustion engines. Electric vehicles (EVs) encompass various types, including battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), each with distinct levels of electrification. Additionally, battery electric vehicles rely solely on electric power stored in high-capacity batteries, offering zero-emission transportation which is charged by plugging into an electric power source, such as a charging station or home outlet. Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles combine electric motors with internal combustion engines, allowing for electric and gasoline-powered propulsion. These vehicles can operate in all-electric mode for shorter distances before switching to hybrid or gasoline mode for longer trips. Moreover, hybrid electric vehicles utilize electric power alongside conventional engines, utilizing regenerative braking and engine start-stop technology to improve fuel efficiency.

The Vietnam vehicle electrification market is primarily driven by the increasing awareness of climate change and air pollution. In addition, the growing emphasis on reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions led to the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) that offer a cleaner alternative, aligning with Vietnam's goals for sustainable development and environmental protection. Moreover, various advances in battery technology led to improvements in EV performance, driving range, and affordability, representing another major growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the increasing availability of charging infrastructure reduces range anxiety, making electric vehicles more practical for everyday use in Vietnam's urban and rural areas. Besides this, the growing automotive industry and manufacturers investing heavily in electric vehicle development are increasing the availability and variety of electric vehicle models, further accelerating the sales demand. Furthermore, the government of Vietnam is implementing several policies and incentives to promote the adoption of electric vehicles including tax breaks, subsidies, and investment in charging infrastructure encouraging individuals to transition toward electric vehicles, creating a positive market outlook.

The report segmented the market on the basis of region, product type, vehicle type, and sales channel.

Product Type Insights:



Starter Motor

Alternator

Electric Car Motors

Electric Water Pump

Electric Oil Pump

Electric Vacuum Pump

Electric Fuel Pump

Electric Power Steering

Actuators Start/Stop System

Vehicle Type Insights:



Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Micro-Hybrid Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) and Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Sales Channel Insights:



Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Aftermarket

Regional Insights:



Northern Vietnam

Central Vietnam Southern Vietnam

Key highlights of the report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024- 2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

