Polish Farmers To Let Some Trucks Into Ukraine

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Warsaw: Polish farmers blocking the Dorohusk checkpoint on the border with Ukraine said Wednesday they would allow trucks to cross into Ukraine but would still prevent cargo entering Poland.

Farmers have been blocking checkpoints on the border for over a month to protest an influx of Ukrainian produce, which they complain is depressing prices and taking a toll on their profits.

The blockade has caused long traffic jams on both sides of the border, with drivers stuck for days waiting to cross.

According to the Polish tax administration, the waiting time at the Dorohusk checkpoint was at around 120 hours on Wednesday and had reached up to 400 hours earlier this week.

But the protest's organisers said they would unclog the checkpoint and "open the border" temporarily.

"This is our gesture towards Ukrainian drivers so that they can return to their families, to their country," Wojciech Los, the protest leader at the Dorohusk crossing, told the Polish state news agency.

Los said that despite the move, the farmers were neither suspending nor ending the protest, and would continue to prevent trucks from entering Poland from Ukraine.

"We are now waiting for a reaction from the prime minister, the agriculture minister, and Ukraine," Los added.

Poland has been a staunch ally of Ukraine, but growing economic frictions have soured ties between the neighbours, with Kyiv repeatedly urging Warsaw to ease the cross-border traffic.

The Polish government has been engaged in talks with the farmers, but no solution has been found to resolve the dispute.