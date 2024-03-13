Over 40 Envoys Play Football To Mark Anniversary Of Ambassadors' Football Club

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Generation Amazing Foundation, in collaboration with the Doha Ambassadors Football Club and with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Qatar, held a football tournament recently.

The event, held on March 8, 2024, marked the one-year anniversary of the Ambassadors' Football Club, celebrating the enduring legacy of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Legacy of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The tournament was conceived as a continuation of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022's legacy, emphasising the power of sport to unite people from diverse backgrounds. It showcased the spirit of international cooperation and friendship, reinforcing the World Cup's significant role in promoting community engagement through sport.

“As last year's programme is coming to an end, we are proud to celebrate with the Doha Ambassadors Football Club on what has been a fun day bringing together a wide range of nations through friendly competition,” commented Nasser Al-Khori, Executive Director of Generation Amazing Foundation.“With events like these, we highlight how sports can foster unity, build bonds and further global collaboration efforts”.

Fostering diplomatic ties through sports

Over 40 ambassadors participated in a 7 vs 7 tournament consisting of 4 teams: Africa, America, Asia & Europe, where Europe won gold and Asia won silver a truly diverse set of countries from across the globe, the event served as a platform for cultivating friendly relations and strengthening the bonds among various diplomatic missions in Qatar. It underscored Qatar's dedication to sports diplomacy, highlighting the nation's state-of-the-art sports infrastructure and its ambition to host future global sporting events.

“As we celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Doha Ambassadors Football Club, I would like to express my utmost gratitude to Generation Amazing who have accompanied us throughout this first year as a partner, facilitating our use of their superb football pitch at Generation Amazing Community Centre in Lusail,” said HE Francois Guillaume II, Ambassador of Haiti.

“Our Football Club consists of over 40 ambassadors who for the most part, after having experienced the FIFA World Cup here in Doha, manifested a strong interest in capturing some of the excitement and enjoyment that the World Cup provided. So, we can say in essence that, the Doha Ambassadors Football Club is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 legacy. Our football pitch encounters also provide an unmatched level of camaraderie and sports diplomacy amongst ambassadors, not only allowing for a healthy life balance but also constructive interactions. I thank my fellow ambassadors for creating such a unique environment; I thank Generation Amazing Foundation for their continued support; I thank Lulu for their generous sponsorship, and I thank the State of Qatar for providing an environment that puts so much emphasis on the benefits of a healthy lifestyle and on sports diplomacy.”

“This event provides us a unique opportunity to increase the collaboration and friendship among the ambassadors, as we have a great privilege to be here in Qatar – the nation which promotes peace and mutual understanding across the globe, including through hosting the world-scale sports events,” stated HE Arman Issagaliyev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan.

“I hope that the tournament held today, along with the one-year anniversary of the Ambassadors' Football Club, will underpin the great level of international cooperation, promote a healthy lifestyle and well-being, while instigating the high values of cultural diversity and respect on and off the pitch.”

Pathway for mutual learning and collaboration

This initiative opens avenues for cooperation in sports development, offering opportunities for countries to engage with one another in a casual setting. By sharing best practices, the event is an occasion for the various diplomatic missions to explore mutual interests and promote dialogue around sports for development priorities, such as inclusion, youth empowerment and health and wellness.

"As ambassadors, we stand witness to the transformative power of sports in uniting nations and nurturing friendships. This tournament not only celebrates the legacy of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 but also serves as a testament to how sports can cultivate unity, build enduring bonds, and propel forward our collective efforts in global collaboration," said HE Check Hamodi, Ambassador of the Central African Republic.

“We celebrate a year of football matches among ambassadors in Qatar, a country that fraternally welcomes us as diplomats. We are very fortunate to be here in this beautiful country that does remarkable public diplomacy it comes to football, it has integrated our group of ambassadors socially and we are increasingly united, confirming that sports constitutes a tool for social and educational transformation,” stated HE Milton Alcines Magana Herrera, Ambassador of El Salvador.

“For all that, we sincerely extend our sincere gratitude to the government of Qatar and all organizers: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Generation Amazing, Farhan All Sayed of Walking Football Federation, Haiti`s Ambassador, HE Francois Guillaume II and his lovely family, and everyone that makes it possible to enjoy, relax and be every day more respectful and understanding with one another.”