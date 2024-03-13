Amir Sends Congratulations To Pope Of Vatican

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent on Wednesday a cable of congratulations to His Holiness Pope Francis of the Vatican, on the occasion of the National Day of the Vatican City State.

