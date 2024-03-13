Bitcoin's New Highs And BNB's Revival

(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market picture
Bitcoin's record highs support the accelerated recovery of the crypto market. Its capitalisation reached $2.69 trillion (+1.6% in 24 hours), 10% below the record high of $2.97 trillion in November 2021. Extreme greed remains the driver of the crypto market, but major coins are getting the main influx of money.
