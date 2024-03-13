Top 7 Tattoo Parlors In The Central Valley

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) July 17th Was National Tattoo Day in the United States, but Who Says We Can't Celebrate in Costa Rica?

We've rounded up some of the hottest tattoo parlors in the central valley to help you get your ink on pura vida -style!

Note: There are so many great tattoo shops in and around the Central Valley, we couldn't possibly list them all here, but these seven stood out in the reviews around the web.

Boulevard Avenida 4, on the north side of Colegio de Señoritas, 2nd Floor of Tienda Insomnio, San Jose- Pamela Chaves Escamilla - Sam López - Carlos Sandi Guzman

100m east and 50m north of Muñoz & Nanne, San Pedro

- Eder Zumbado - Diego Quiros - Luis Vindas Rojas

100m east and 50m north of Muñoz & Nanne, San Pedro

Samsara on Facebook

- Daniel Arroyo - David Quirós - Haldan González

Avenida 10, Calle 11, Paseo de los Estudiantes, San Jose



- Sam Neighbors





- Alexander Brenes

Next to Fischel Pharmacy, San Pedro

Facebook Page

- Esteban Jimenez - Maria Ramirez Chavez - Elí Gerardo Solórzano

25m east of Rio Bar & Restaurant, next to Subway, San Pedro

- Adrian Diaz - Berat Yardimci

De la entrada princiapal de la UNA en Heredia, 500 metros norte y 250 metros Oeste., 3011 Heredia, Costa Rica



- Carmen Arrieta - Karolina Gonzalez - Denisse Leysen Hidalgo