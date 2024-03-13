Kerala Approves Design Policy For Sustainable Growth

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, March 13 (IANS) The state cabinet on Wednesday approved the Kerala State Design Policy which is seen as a strategic initiative that will fast-forward the state's journey towards a design-based economy by ensuring sustainable growth and resilience of multiple domains including tourism and public works.

Reacting to this Minister for Tourism and Public Works P.A. Mohammed Riyas termed it as an upfront initiative that promotes innovation and competitiveness and will usher in a design-integrated ecosystem in the state.

“The policy aligns well with the government's lead to develop the state as a knowledge-based economy, aiming at domestic and global market capitalization by enhancing capabilities in all critical sectors,” said Riyas, who is also the son-in-law of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The new policy will serve as a set of guidelines for the government to enact rules, plan and implement programmes and projects and set in motion various processes to scale up design capabilities.

It will also help lay down the best practices to be followed in designing physical assets such as roads, bridges, streets, signages, tourism infrastructure and public spaces.