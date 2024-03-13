(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Canada Considers Law That Will Designate Forced Sterilization as a Criminal Offense ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel Costa Rica Seduces Potential German Tourists with its“Tourist Attractions” Travel Costa Rica Wants to Balance Destination of Tourist Origin So as Not to Depend on a Single Market Travel Costa Rica Once Again Stands Out in Tourism Lists: 'Traveller' Highlights Its Beaches Among the Best in the World Travel Air France flights to Costa Rica Travel What Precautions to Take if Your Rafting in a River With Crocodiles

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle 10 Things to Avoid Posting on Social Media and Why? Culture & Lifestyle Expo Pyme Costa Rica Seeks To Strengthen Businessmen and Entrepreneurs Culture & Lifestyle Costa Rica Will Enjoy A New Season Of Sunflowers! Culture & Lifestyle You Are Invited to Participate in the Ángela Acuña Braun National Award for Gender Equality and Equity in Costa Rica Culture & Lifestyle San Pedro De Santa Cruz Will Have Communal Festivities After 10 Years of Absence

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search World News Updated: March 10, 2024Canada Considers Law That Will Designate Forced Sterilization as a Criminal Offense

Cases of forced sterilization have especially affected indigenous women in Canada

By TCRN STAFF March 9, 2024320 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadCulture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF - March 12, 202410 Things to Avoid Posting on Social Media and Why? Travel TCRN STAFF - March 12, 2024Average Spending by Tourists and Airline Seats in Costa Rica are on the Rise Health TCRN STAFF - March 12, 202470% of Ticos Over 40 Years Old Are Overweight or Obese: 5 Ways to Avoid It TCRN STAFF Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that's important to people. We're Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can't do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

A Canadian Senate committee studying a bill to criminalize forced sterilization procedures last week heard emotional testimony from a survivor of forced sterilization.

“It's like you've wiped out a generation,” Nicole Rabbit, a member of the Circle of Survivors for Reproductive Justice, an organization of Indigenous women who survived forced and coerced sterilization, told the committee in Ottawa.

Bill S-250, an act to amend the Penal Code on the issue of sterilization procedures, would make forced and coerced sterilization punishable under the Penal Code by up to 14 years in prison.

The bill outlines what constitutes consent and safeguards for consent, such as giving the patient the opportunity to withdraw consent immediately before the procedure is performed.

It also states that the doctor must ensure that the request for a sterilization procedure was not the result of external pressure or from someone abusing their position of trust, power or authority.

Nicole Rabbit, a member of the Blood Tribe of Alberta, spoke to the committee on February 29 about her family's experience of forced sterilization. Rabbit said she and her mother had been forced to be sterilized in their 20s, after they each had four children daughter could have had more siblings; I could have had more brothers. Our family could have been bigger, Rabbit said.

Rabbit testified before a Senate committee in 2022 that she gave birth by cesarean section at the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon in September 2001. After the birth, while still on the operating table, she said a nurse informed her that she could not have another baby and that a sterilization procedure would be best for her. Rabbit said she felt pressured to say yes.

Senator Yvonne Boyer, a member of the Senate Human Rights Committee, introduced Bill S-250 in the Senate last June. If passed, the bill would criminalize coercing or forcing a person to be sterilized, punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

Nicole Rabbit stated that her mother, who died last month, reportedly told the committee that someone needs to be held accountable for the acts of genocide faced by indigenous people in relation to forced and coerced sterilization and that this should be stated in the Penal Code.“I want an apology for what happened to me,” Rabbit said.

The establishment of this law is the first of thirteen recommendations made in a Senate report in 2022 report said Canada's history of forced and coerced sterilization was deeply troubling and indicated that First Nations, Métis and Inuit women were disproportionately targeted for these medical pric dures , as were Black women and women with vulnerabilities, intersections related to poverty, race and disability. .

Sen. Yvonne Boyer, the bill's sponsor, said she heard from hundreds of people who were victims of forced and coerced sterilizations. She informed the committee that she received a call in December from an Indigenous mother who said she was sterilized without her consent.

“This is a real problem that is happening today, as we speak, and is not an issue of the past,” Boyer said told the committee that the hope is that adding this offense to the criminal code will make doctors think better and prevent them from carrying out such procedures without first obtaining proper consent S-250 passed second reading in the Senate and is before the committee for consideration. It still needs to be presented to members of the House of Commons.-

> - Advertisement - SourceTCRN Staff ViaWilmer Useche