Deadly gas explosion rocks residential area in northern China

(MENAFN) A devastating explosion suspected to be caused by a gas leak rocked a residential area in northern China on Wednesday, leaving behind scenes of destruction.



The powerful blast occurred shortly before 8 a.m. at a ground-floor restaurant located in a residential neighborhood of Sanhe city, situated in Hebei province to the east of Beijing, as reported by a state broadcaster.



The explosion resulted in the loss of at least two lives and left 26 individuals injured, while completely demolishing a four-story building in its wake, according to the broadcaster. While authorities have indicated that the explosion was likely triggered by a gas leak, they have yet to pinpoint the exact cause or location of the blast.



Footage capturing the dramatic explosion and its aftermath circulated widely on Chinese social media platform Weibo. The videos depicted a massive fireball erupting from the multistory building, causing extensive damage to its walls and roof and generating large columns of smoke that billowed into the sky.



At least three buildings suffered severe damage, with one reduced to a skeletal structure. Firefighters were observed battling the blaze amidst a landscape of crushed vehicles and heaps of debris, as shown in various videos and photos shared on Weibo.

