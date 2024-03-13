SKIN111 Inaugurates State-Of-The-Art 3000 Sq. Ft Medical Centre & Aesthetics Centre In Nakheel Mall Palm Jumeirah

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The new facility provides bespoke beauty, health and wellness services to its clients all conveniently available in a single location

Dubai – March 13, 2024: SKIN111 Medical & Aesthetic Clinic, an award-winning premium chain of health, wellness and aesthetic centres, has opened its latest clinic at Nakheel Mall Palm Jumeirah Dubai. The new SKIN111 clinic, situated on the lower ground floor of the mall, covers an area of over 3,000 square feet, and offers an extensive range of premium medical services tailored to its clientele under one roof.

Dr. Shahram Nabili, CEO & Owner of SKIN111 clinics, inaugurated the centre in the presence of esteemed dignitaries including Ms. Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO of Aster DM Healthcare GCC, Dr. Shanila Laiju, Group CEO of Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres, Ms. Supreet Kaur, COO of SKIN111 Group, Loubna Hamdani, General Manager of the clinic. Additionally, representatives from SKIN111's valued partners such as Burj Al Arab, Warehouse Gym, Seven Gym, Conrad Hotel, and more were also in attendance.

The clinic offers patients the latest cutting-edge wellness, health and aesthetic technologies from Morpheus8 to BBL Hero and much more! In addition to the award winning aesthetics and wellness services, Skin111 have also announced the introduction of hair transplant services, demonstrating a comprehensive suite of treatments tailored to individual needs. It also features a host of amenities, including IV lounges for their renowned IV drip therapy, a selection of consultation rooms, and specialized areas for weight loss, anti-ageing, laser treatments, and photo facials.

Dr. Shahram Nabili said, 'This signifies a pivotal moment in our growth trajectory. Situated at this prime location, we are positioned to offer our comprehensive range of cutting-edge services, benefiting Dubai's local community. This expansion underscores our steadfast commitment to elevating standards in beauty, health, and wellness across the region.'

Ms. Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO of Aster DM Healthcare GCC said, 'We are happy to be a part of this new clinic at Nakheel Mall. This expansion underscores our commitment to providing exceptional wellness, aesthetic and healthcare solutions to the community. We look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts to enhance the well-being of individuals across the UAE.'

Dr. Shanila Laiju, Group CEO of Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres said,“This strategic move highlights our commitment to foster healthier communities in the UAE

through cutting-edge healthcare services and a technologically advanced environment that can now

be accessed at our new,

Skin111 clinic at Nakheel Mall.”

Ms. Supreet Kaur said, 'We remain committed to providing the epitome of aesthetic excellence in our state-of-the-art facility. Located in the heart of Palm Jumeirah, our vision is to establish a premier destination for comprehensive wellness, health, and aesthetic solutions, where clients can access a diverse array of services under one roof. With a focus on quality care and personalized attention, we are dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of our clientele and upholding the highest standards of service.'

The clinic provides advanced hair growth treatments, including hair transplants using the latest FUE (Follicle Unit Extraction) technology. Additionally, the clinic provides hair growth treatments such as Exosomes Hair and LC Hair. The clinic enables patients to choose personalized hair treatment plans, addressing a diverse array of hair loss concerns by achieving high-density hair implants and natural-looking results with various effective and minimally invasive procedures.

The clinic also offers proprietary weight loss solutions such as Cutera Trusculpt, Wonder Axon and Venus Bliss Technologies as well as other speciality offerings including internal medicine, dermatology, semi-permanent make up and much more.

Established in 2009, SKIN111, a subsidiary of Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres since 2022, remains a premier health, wellness, and aesthetics clinic in the UAE. The clinic's multi-lingual team ensures effective communication, cultural sensitivity, and trust, creating a welcoming environment for customers from diverse backgrounds.

The brand also boasts partnerships with various hospitality and fitness brands, including prominent establishments. These collaborations further enrich the clinic's offerings, providing clients with comprehensive wellness solutions tailored to their needs.

SKIN111, the number-one provider of IV vitamin detox therapy drips, specializes in personalized beauty, anti-ageing, and aesthetic dermatology. The clinic focuses on non-invasive procedures to prioritise patient comfort and satisfaction.

It also pioneers innovative preventive medicine solutions, facilitating early detection of potential genetic-driven chronic conditions and demonstrating a commitment to holistic and individualized healthcare.