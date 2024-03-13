A Retail Experience Out Of This World: Snap's AR Ramadan Mall Officially Opens With New Features For 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Returning for the third year with impressive updates, Snapchatters can shop exclusive deals from 11 brands, as Snap Inc. continues to pioneer retail shopping experiences using AR technology

Dubai, UAE – 13 March, 2024:

With the region entering the Holy Month of Ramadan, Snap Inc. has officially opened the virtual doors for its pioneering AR Ramadan Mall. Building on the success of two previous editions, the AR Mall returns with a creative makeover for 2024. For the first time, users will be able to explore luxury pop-up boutiques, enjoy an impressive new design for Eid, and visit directly from the Apple Store. Hosting 11 leading brands across five shopping verticals including

beauty, fashion, auto and F&B,

the AR mall will come to life through a 360 degree multi-level virtual marketplace.

Elevating the traditional shopping experience through the power of AR, users can engage with their favourite retailers in an immersive way. Browsing the Mall's offerings from the comfort of their homes,

Snapchatters

can also share products directly with friends and family on the platform.

Snapchat is the number one app of choice for staying connected, and the AR Mall serves as a digital extension of cherished moments during the Holy month, a time when coming together matters most. The distinctive pop-up boutiques available throughout the Mall is a first for 2024, mirroring real life luxury brand concept stores which spotlight dedicated product ranges - highlighting Snap's dedication to create more innovative shopping encounters.

Last year, the AR Mall achieved an average play time of 26.3 seconds and a 33% increase in visitors from the first edition in 2022.

Promised to create an even more unforgettable journey for 2024, shoppers are invited to experience the transformed AR Mall with many surprises in store.

Mohammed Bouarib, Senior Creative Strategist for Snap Inc. MENA, added:

“The third edition of the Snap AR Ramadan Mall promises to be our most ambitious yet. It is

believed that E-commerce will grow by 8% in the next five years with the MENA region leading this growth, and the updated 2024 Mall showcases how brands can creatively connect with shoppers online.

With over 85% of MENA Snapchat users interacting with Lenses each day, our commitment remains to create experiences that defy expectations using our pioneering technology.”

“From just four brands participating in our first edition, we are thrilled to now be partnering with 11 leading brands across the region, all bringing unique shopping adventures directly to the highly engaged audience on Snapchat. With the introduction of new technologies, enhanced experiences, and even greater opportunities for engagement such as the newly introduced Eid design and our Apple store takeover is paving the way for transformed online shopping. The increase in users last year demonstrated an appetite for immersive retail experiences, and we look forward to inviting new Snapchatters to the Mall this year”.

The full list of brands found inside the Snap AR Ramadan Mall this year include:

Luxury:Caroline HerreraGivenchyFashion:MAXRifiBeauty:Arabian OudAlMajed OudFacesFood and beverage:Domino's PizzaLiptonCadburyAutomotive:BYD

Further embracing the spirit of Ramadan, the 2024 AR Mall will showcase a second design for Eid Al Fitr celebrations, illuminated with crescents and stars. Merging digital and physical worlds, Snap's AR Mall provides an experience like no other.

Users can enter Snap's AR Ramadan Mall through the organic lens explorer and carousel feature on Snapchat between March 11th to April 14th. See you there.