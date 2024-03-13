The HUAWEI Matepad Pro 13.2: A Mini Home Theatre And Creative Studio To Take With You On The Go

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) When was the last time you went a day without sharing life updates on social media, watching videos on the internet, or checking out the latest status update from your friend? We live in a world where we consume and create content on a daily basis. And to keep creating beautiful things, you need amazing tools. The new HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2' is a tablet that measures up to these demands. It delivers the on-the-go home theatre and creative studio experience that you have always wanted. With phenomenal audiovisual features, powerful drawing tools and creative apps, the MatePad Pro 13.2' allows you to have a portable, on-demand home theatre and studio with you all the time.

Entertainment Done Right

What if you could have an entertainment hub that gives you top-notch visuals and immersive sound? And what if you could take it everywhere you go? Well, the MatePad Pro 13.2', with its large and flexible OLED display, is vast and vibrant to display your favourite content in all its glory. Plus, at just 580g and a slender 5.5mm in thickness, the tablet stands out for its portability. It's so slim you could even slip it into that pretty handbag you love.

Despite the slim build, the nearly edge-to-edge screen immerses you in movies and games. The 94% screen-to-body ratio – ranking as the highest in the tablet industry – delivers a larger display so you can feast your eyes on more content at once for a pleasant viewing experience. The tablet's HUAWEI X-TrueTM Display delivers accurate colour reproduction, with the screen achieving pro-grade ∆E<1 colour accuracy within sRGB and P3 colour gamut.

This screen is also great for immersive gameplay. Smooth and clear visuals are a guarantee, with a remarkable touch sampling rate of 360Hz and a high refresh rate of 144Hz. Crank up the latest action games and watch things fly across the screen. This tablet is an unlimited entertainment package in a grab-and-go form.

What's more, watching full-length movies and intensive gaming has never been easier on the eyes, with comfortable eye protection thanks to TÜV Rheinland Global Eye Care 3.0 Certification. The display also boasts a magnetically-controlled nano-optical layer for the first time. Even in glaring sunlight, an anti-reflection nano layer slashes screen glare to serve up crisp, uninterrupted viewing. So, keep this tablet sidekick in your bag and never get bored again!

Sounds Like You're Right There in The Scene

There's one thing that music lovers, gamers, and movie buffs care a lot about - having great sound. Powered by HUAWEI SOUNDTM, the MatePad Pro 13.2' will give you goosebumps with its soaring sound. We're talking room-filling sound that's so clear and so real.

Bask in your favourite live concerts that bring you up close and personal with your favourite celebrities. When that action sequence hits, feel the heart-pounding effects rumble through your hands. Your movie nights are going to feel more like a cinema experience. And when gaming, get sucked straight into vivid virtual worlds where you can hear baddies creeping, engines revving, and battles unfolding all around.

Blank Canvases into Vivid Masterpieces

The MatePad Pro 13.2' is also your new on-the-go art studio that brings creations to life. A slew of apps is available for creatives and film lovers. After getting immediate inspiration from your favourite content, you can create directly on the tablet with various applications at your fingertips. This lightweight but mighty tablet lets your imagination roam free.

And with the innovative HUAWEI M-Pencil (3rd gen), every colour, texture, and detail flows effortlessly from mind to screen. Its sensitive 10,000+ pressure levels respond to your most delicate touch, mimicking the feel of actual brushstrokes. No stylus lag here either. The M-Pencil keeps up with your fastest doodles in real time.

On a full charge, you can enjoy up to 12 hours of local video playback on the MatePad Pro 13.2”, keeping you entertained during long trips. And you can rest assured that the 88W wired super-fast charging keeps the tablet ready for your adventures. It allows you to enjoy less downtime between sessions of gameplay, movie streaming, or content creation.